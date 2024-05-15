Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

