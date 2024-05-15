IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,182.0 days.

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $151.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $180.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.40.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

