Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMPP opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

