IN8bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for IN8bio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05).

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

