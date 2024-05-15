Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Incannex Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,256. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Incannex Healthcare ( NASDAQ:IXHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

