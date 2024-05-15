Innova Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 11,447 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,452,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,530,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,406,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

