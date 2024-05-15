Innova Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 4,025,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,975. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

