Innova Wealth Partners Purchases 76 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 51,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.94. 1,370,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $476.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.