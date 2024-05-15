Innova Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,116,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,346,242. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.