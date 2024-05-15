Innova Wealth Partners Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.