Innova Wealth Partners Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,923. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

