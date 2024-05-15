Insider Buying: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.64. 3,489,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,067. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6404342 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

