Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Purchases 1,940 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,424 shares in the company, valued at $21,880,897.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 10th, Ron Bentsur purchased 2,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 80,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,797. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

