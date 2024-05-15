Insider Buying: Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Acquires 2,820 Shares of Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Heltz acquired 2,820 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $19,965.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,563.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 617,009 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 200,466 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 882.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 338,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 303,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMD

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.