Insider Buying: Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Acquires 2,820 Shares of Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Heltz acquired 2,820 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $19,965.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,563.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.08.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
