Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$1,034,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$94.02. 957,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,145. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$83.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$94.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

