Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 710 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in General Mills by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in General Mills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

