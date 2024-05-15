Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Magloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $14.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,510.31. 37,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,927. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,515.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,295.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,202.33.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $320,847,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

