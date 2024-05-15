Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Sean Crilly sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $14,838.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,695.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,371. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 913.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.