Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

