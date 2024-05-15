Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Integer stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Integer by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Integer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

