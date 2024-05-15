Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,449 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $631,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,303. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

