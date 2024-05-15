Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of IFS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,394. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 437,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

