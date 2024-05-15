Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger Purchases 5,510 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91.
Shares of IFP stock opened at C$18.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.61. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
IFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
