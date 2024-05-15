International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 329.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. 1,609,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

