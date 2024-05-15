International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 230. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 185.91 ($2.33), with a volume of 69611273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.16 ($2.29).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.75.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

