International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
International Game Technology Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 558,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,964. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.
International Game Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
