International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.91

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 10938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGIC

International General Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $679.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 198.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.