Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 579,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.59. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

