Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Issues Earnings Results

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Intuitive Machines updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 8.6 %

Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,541. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $635.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

