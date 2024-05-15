Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 993,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,850. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $659.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

