Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.07

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 26638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 962,531 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 950,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,502,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

