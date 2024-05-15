Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.07

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 26638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
