Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.70

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $664.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 181.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 205,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 132,418 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

