Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.70

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $664.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
