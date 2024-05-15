Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.56

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

