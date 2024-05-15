Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 862,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,772. The company has a market cap of $456.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

