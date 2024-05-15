Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.47. 14,446,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,215,895. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $326.02 and a 52-week high of $450.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

