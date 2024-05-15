Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.61

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 11542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 483,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

