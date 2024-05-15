Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.01

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.01 and last traded at $116.72, with a volume of 14453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.52.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

