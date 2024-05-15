Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

