iPower (NYSE:IPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

iPower Stock Up 42.6 %

NYSE IPW traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 8,930,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,117. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iPower in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

