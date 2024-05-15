Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Announces Dividend of €0.10

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Trading Down 0.2 %
LON ICGC opened at GBX 471 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 432.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 406.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. The stock has a market cap of £774.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,519.35 and a beta of 1.03. Irish Continental Group has a 12 month low of GBX 364 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.20 ($6.11).
Irish Continental Group Company Profile
