Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.31

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 135144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

