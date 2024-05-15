Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.57. 101,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

