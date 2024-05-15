Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 1,943 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,097,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.50. 241,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day moving average is $313.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.50 and a twelve month high of $342.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

