Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $248.36. 258,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,153. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.