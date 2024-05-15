Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.47. The stock had a trading volume of 199,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,156. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

