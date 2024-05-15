Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 59,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $98.86. 963,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,940. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

