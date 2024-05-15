Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NTRS stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.