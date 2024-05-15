Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $400,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. 353,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

