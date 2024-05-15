Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $157.20. 19,278,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,586,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

