Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 58 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,748,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $10.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.25. 91,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

